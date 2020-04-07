Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the area which will bring large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of showers and thunderstorms were forecast for Monday night through this morning. The primary threat for that round was heavy rain, although hail and gusty winds are also possible.

Areas most at risk are west of I-77 and north of US-30.

A break in storm activity is expected throughout much of today — late this morning through the afternoon.

The second round of showers and thunderstorms will occur tonight and overnight. Storms that develop are likely to become severe, capable of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado, the NWS reports.

Areas most at risk include much of Northern Ohio