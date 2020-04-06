AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times
Rescue personnel work to extricate Bryan M. Wagner, 30, Helena, from the 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving west on TR 36, near TR 68 after the truck drove off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and tree on TR 36 in Liberty Township on Saturday night, according to a release from State Highway Patrol. Wagner was trapped in the vehicle, and Kansas Volunteer Fire Department had to extricate him by mechanical means. He was transported to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center.