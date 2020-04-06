A Fostoria woman is suing The Kroger Co. for injuries sustained when she fell in the Fostoria parking lot.

The lawsuit was filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Darla Gonzales of Fostoria against The Kroger Co. of Fostoria.

It states Gonzales visited the business on April 3, 2018, and there was significant rainfall that day.

She was pushing a loaded grocery cart across the parking lot, and the front wheels dropped significantly into a water-filled long gap in the asphalt parking lot surface, it states.

The grocery cart suddenly flipped over the front wheels, causing Gonzales to fall over and into the cart and asphalt parking lot surface, according to the lawsuit.

It states there were no signs to give warning to Gonzales of the approaching hazard, and the hazard was not open and obvious.

Gonzales had injuries to her back, right shoulder arm and wrist, it states.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley is to preside over the case.