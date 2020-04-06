Emergency rooms throughout the country are seeing patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

And Fostoria’s ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital’s ER is no exception.

“What we can say in general is we are seeing an increase in the number of patients presenting with COVID-19-like symptoms,” Tausha Moore, director of Public Relations for ProMedica, reports.

“ProMedica is working closely with local health officials to exchange any relevant information about COVID-19, and they are responsible for reporting the information to the public. To protect patient privacy, we would not comment on any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses should they occur.”

While there is an increase in the number of people visiting FCH’s emergency room with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, overall, the number of patients being seen in the ER has decreased.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak, ProMedica’s emergency department volumes have decreased, just as most area hospitals have experienced since many people are complying with orders to stay home unless they are severely ill,” a ProMedica new release states.

FCH’s emergency department remains open 24 hours a day, for all patients with all conditions, including COVID-19. FCH also has taken extra measures to assure that patients with suspected COVID-19 are separated from the patients who arrive with other unrelated conditions.

Moore said ProMedica would like to remind community members about the importance of complying with the recommended preventive actions such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.

“Working together, we can help lessen the impact of COVID-19 and recover as a community,” she said.