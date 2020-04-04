By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

We avoided them like the plague because, well, that’s pretty much what they had — COVID-19.

Now, those who have recovered from the coronavirus are being sought out because they may hold the key to beating the pandemic which has claimed more than 53,000 lives worldwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a new initiative to collect plasma from those who have recovered from the coronavirus to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

“People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that attack the virus,” the website explains. “This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients seriously ill with COVID-19. The Red Cross is establishing a program to work with clinicians on providing such convalescent plasma, as needed.”

Although the treatment is still experimental, the American Red Cross is working with the FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have the necessary antibodies to participate in this effort, said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer, American Red Cross, Biomedical Services.

To help find these coronavirus survivors, the Red Cross has established a new webpage, RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid to help collect prospective donor information.

In addition to name, address and contact information, the website asks five questions of the potential donor.

Questions include if the potential donor currently has any symptoms of COVID-19 as well as the date of the potential donor’s last symptom of the disease. It asks if it has been at least 14 days since the potential donor has had any symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. It also asks if the potential donor was tested for the virus for diagnosis and/or for follow-up after recovery.

After this information is submitted, the Red Cross will follow-up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility and participation.

“There are still many details that need to be worked out to ensure safe implementation. The safety of our staff, donors and ultimate recipients of blood products remain our top priority,” Dr. Young said in a press statement. “The Red Cross will communicate more specific information regarding our role in the near future. We look forward to working together with the FDA and other stakeholders to support this new development in the fight against COVID-19.”