Catholic Bishops of Ohio have announced to extended the temporary suspension of all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies through May 3.

The bishops of Ohio dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in their respective dioceses and all other Catholics currently in Ohio from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass during this time period.

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” a joint news release from Ohio’s bishops states. “As your bishops, together with you, we recognize the sacrifice we are called to make by being physically distanced from the Holy Eucharist and from one another.”