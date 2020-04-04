By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

The restaurants aren’t resting in Fostoria.

Instead, they’re relying on takeout orders to not get taken out of business amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health on March 15 issued a direct order closing all Ohio bars and restaurants to in-house patrons. Restaurants were encouraged to provide carryout or delivery service.

The ruling has affected Fostoria restaurants in a variety of levels.

So far, Fostoria Dell’s has been able to pay its bills — and that’s it — behind a staff of unpaid volunteers.

Pat Brady, the owner for 15 years and the third in the 86-year history of Dell’s which opened during the Great Depression and survived World War II, understands the low odds and improbability of re-opening once closing.

“If we don’t keep it open, it probably will not re-open,” Brady said in a phone interview. “… With the first of the month here, we’ll see how it’s doing.”

Dell’s is modeled as an breakfast/lunch diner that thrives on its locals and regular, loyal customers. It’s since changed to lunch/dinner hours to fit the mark of what Brady feels the people need.

“My staff is very loyal to me and we’re family,” he said. “We just want to make sure we have a place to come back to work to.”

On most weekdays, Dell’s was open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., but has since adapted to 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

“It’s a neat, old place that we can’t let die because they’re all dying across the country anyways,” Brady said.

Brady has kept the same menu but has added a $10 chicken dinner special on Sunday.

“Money is tight. I wanted to give them a real nice dinner and wanted people to have something nice to look forward to that’s reasonably priced,” he said.

To accommodate for the takeout or curbside pickup only, all of the tables inside Dell’s are put up.

Brady said not much has had to be said about social distancing when customers show up.

“It’s been different. I’ve got to worry about my people,” Brady said. “I worry about my customers, my older customers and my people that work for me.”

Matt Evans, owner of Hi Scores Bar Arcade & Grill, has felt the effects, too, to a degree.

“We’ve basically just been making do,” Evans said. “I’ve definitely seen a decline in my amount of sales but it’s not anything we can’t get through.”

Evans said he’s been doing OK with strictly to-go sales and mostly “breaking even” with an increase in carryout sales.

He’s kept his staff busy with loads of detail cleaning to ensure they don’t lose hours and to be ready to go whenever the public is let back in.

“I’ve always operated on a skeleton crew anyways,” Evans said, referring to a crew of 2-3 people.

Hi Scores is part of the local restaurant circuit affiliated with the Fostoria-based company trEats Food Delivery Service.

Flippin’ Jimmy’s also utilizes the service.

It’s been “so far, so good” according to Matt Emerine, co-owner of Flippin’ Jimmy’s.

“Business has been, what I would call, our heads are above the water,” he said.

“Our (customers) have really rallied around the restaurant.”

Emerine said part of that involves their business model allowing more takeout on a regular basis and that it “really wasn’t hard” for his regular dine-in customers to convert.

Flippin’ Jimmy’s offers options of takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

Emerine said they’ve cleared out their dining room and laid out arrows and boxes for any customers waiting on an order. He also added their staff is regularly washing hands, keeping areas clean and putting on gloves as advised.

Most importantly to him, he hasn’t had to cut any workers as a result.

“That’s our biggest goal — and we want to put out great food, too,” Emerine said.

Flippin’ Jimmy’s will keep its regular hours so as long as there isn’t a curfew put in place, something Emerine would plan to have his staff home by.

It is also still offering its full menu and is running what Emerine calls daily “COVID-19 specials” posted on its Facebook page.

Emerine estimates on some days there has been “triple the amount of (regular) deliveries” done by trEats.

Overall, Emerine is grateful to still be in business.

“We’re very blessed that we’ve been able to switch our model over to all delivery or all pickup,” he said. “We don’t boast or wave our own flag. We’re just trying to do a service.”

Attempts to contact KemoSabes Roadhouse Grill and Fostoria’s Earl Foust Post 73 of the American Legion were unsuccessful.

Wolf, 419-427-8496

andywolf@thecourier.com