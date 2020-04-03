Home Local News Testing Advertisement || Local NewsTrending News Testing By Review TImes - April 3, 2020 8 FILE PHOTO Fostoria and Seneca County will conduct the outdoor warning siren system test at 11 a.m. Saturday. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coronavirus Holy Week services to be live-streamed Coronavirus Seneca County coronavirus roundup; EMA accepting PPEs Local News Brightening the home TRENDING Testing April 3, 2020 Holy Week services to be live-streamed April 3, 2020 Seneca County coronavirus roundup; EMA accepting PPEs April 3, 2020