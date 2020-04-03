Emergency Management Agency is continuing to accept and process Personal Protective Equipment from non-emergency sources to help support the supply for the Health Department, according to a situation report released by Seneca County Thursday afternoon.

Contact the EMA at 419-934-1967 to arrange a drop-off. The Donation Center at the Public Safety building will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F. These resources will be prioritized and dispensed on the directive of the Seneca County General Health District.

The report also includes the following highlights:

Blood Collection

On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a new initiative to collect plasma, referred to as convalescent plasma, from those who have recovered from this new coronavirus (COVID-19) to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Convalescent plasma has antibodies specific to COVID-19 making it ideal for these patients. The American Red Cross will be playing a critical role in helping to execute this new development in the fight against COVID-19.

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Blood donation is considered an essential service to ensure the health of the community and is listed as an exception in the state order. While everyone is being asked to avoid mass gatherings, it’s very important to note that blood drives are not considered “mass gatherings.”

Mental Health

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties office may be closed to the public, but work is continuing to ensure the community member’s needs are met. Call the office at 419-448-0640 for any questions regarding behavioral health.

Courts

The Common Pleas Courts have postponed all jury trials for the time being, and are asking those with trial and hearing dates to call ahead of time to confirm that they need to appear in person. When appearing, only bring those persons that are necessary to the case. Family members and others will not be admitted to the courthouse.

Clerk of Courts

The Title office is temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

Seneca County Veterans Services

The Veterans Services department has stopped all in-person meetings with clients. Services will continue using phone and email. Contact the Seneca County Veterans’ Services Office for more information.

Job and Family Services

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Employers with a critical need for employees are looking for workers. Go to Ohiomeansjobs.gov to search and apply.

Healthcare

Nursing homes have ended visitation at this time to limit the exposure of the residents.

Testing for the coronavirus is not necessary for everyone who may have the symptoms. Testing is not necessary for asymptomatic individuals. Testing will be reserved for Health Care workers and vulnerable populations only. Call your doctor or health care provider if you think you have symptoms or call ahead to the hospital before you travel to the ER. If you are in distress, call 911 and tell the dispatcher your symptoms.

EMS

Dispatchers in Seneca County have been doing a great job at screening calls for symptoms of the COVID19 and passing that information on to first responders to protect the front-line emergency medical workers.

EMS services in the county continue as usual, however, it is requested that you call your health care provider before calling 911 regarding symptoms of COVID-19. If you are in respiratory distress, call 911.

Law Enforcement

Seneca County Sheriff has ended prisoner visitation for the foreseeable future to limit exposure to the inmates and staff of the jail and Sheriff’s department personnel.

Fostoria Police Officers are taking reports and patrolling; responding to emergencies as needed.

Tiffin PD and Fostoria PD have met and agreed to share resources (officers and dispatchers) if the need arises to continue to provide a safe level of service.

Business

Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership and the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce – together with other economic development organizations from the area – have invited the SBA’s Ray Graves to talk about the new business programs in the CARES Act at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law. This Act provides additional assistance for small business owners through the US Small Business Administration. Emergency Economic Injury Grants can provide up to a $10,000 Advance (which does not have to be repaid) on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan for emergency capital. It also includes the Paycheck Protection Loan Program, which offers forgiveness of up to 8 weeks of payroll based on employee retention and salary levels, no SBA fees, and at least six months of deferral with maximum deferrals of up to a year. More information can be found at senecasuccess.wordpress.com.