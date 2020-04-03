TOLEDO — Holy Week and Easter liturgies are scheduled to be live-streamed from Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral Chapel April 5 through 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Services can be watched at the Facebook pages of the Diocese of Toledo and Bishop Daniel E. Thomas.

Thomas will be the celebrant and homilist for each service.

The live-stream schedule is:

Palm Sunday, 10 a.m., April 5; Chrism Mass, 11 a.m., April 7; Holy Thursday, 7:30 p.m., April 9; Good Friay, 3 p.m., April 10; Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m., April 11; Easter Sunday, 10 a.m., April 12.