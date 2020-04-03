Seneca County Board of Commissioners on Thursday discussed during a digital meeting the need to be proactive with budgetary changes, as the county and other governmental entities across the world deal with the fiscal consequences of COVID-19.

According to the US Department of Labor, 6.6 million US workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28, which marks a record high for the country. The previous record, which was set in the week ending March 21, was about 3.3 million workers.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the state saw 272,117 jobless claims for the week ending March 28. The previous week saw about 196,297 claims in the state, making nearly 470,000 over the past two weeks.

To put this in perspective, 364,603 initial unemployment claims were filed during the entire year in 2019.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said people in the community are stepping up to help others.

“We need Ohio industry to rise and think anew,” Thomas also said, before sharing a link from the state government for industrial leaders to join the cause in helping to produce needed equipment.”

Thomas thanked elected officials and staff for working hard through these difficult times.

In other business, Thomas encouraged people to go to 2020Census.gov to fill out their census.

Thomas also reminded residents the election is to continue by mail-only through April 28. For more information, visit voteohio.gov, or call the Seneca County Board of Elections, 419- 447-4424

Before the meeting ended, commissioners spent about one hour in an executive session to discuss the compensation of personnel.

During new business, commissioners approved:

• A $100,000 supplemental appropriation to the Maintenance and Repair Fund for contract projects,

• Authorizing the updated prevention, retention and contingency plan on behalf of Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services.

• Authorizing a contract with M&B Asphalt for the 2020 Pavement Resurfacing Project. The company submitted a $1,369,102.74 bid for the project which will include work on CR 32, 34, 54 and 594.

• Authorizing a contract with Bruce Harris and Associates on behalf of the Seneca County Auditor’s Office.