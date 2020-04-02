Dear reader,

The past few weeks have been full of uncertainty for many of you here in Ohio when it comes to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and we wanted to provide you with an update on how we’ve been covering the crisis here at the Review Times and the resources we have made available so you and your loved ones can remain up to date and prepared in the coming weeks.

First, internally, a large portion of our staff is now working from home. Only essential employees are working at our main office in Fostoria. Our reporters will still be bringing the latest and most important local news to you each day. Just as you are with your families, we are assessing each day how best we can keep our employees safe and healthy so they can continue to bring you the latest local news on how COVID-19 is affecting and altering our way of life.

Second, we’ve devoted nearly all of our reporting resources to coverage of the coronavirus. Over the past week, for example, we’ve produced unique local stories on how the virus is impacting our region. We’ve looked into and reported on how funerals are being handled now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are requiring Americans to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people. We’ve told the story of how residents can help by making masks to donate to local health organizations and how Blanchard Valley Health System is preparing for a surge in cases. We’ve spoken with local restaurants on how they’re adjusting to life with only delivery or to-go orders; and we’ve provided an ongoing list of cancellations and postponements of public events.

We have many other important local stories planned for the coming days, including the history of pandemics and how mental health professionals are using video conferencing to provide therapy sessions. Plus, we’ll be reporting on how local nursing homes are adapting to a lack of visitation and the creative ways families and neighbors are marking milestones like birthdays.

To help you sort through all this information, we’ve also added a section on our website labeled “Coronavirus” (https://reviewtimes.com/coronavirus/) devoted solely to local coverage of COVID-19 and how it is reshaping life in our coverage area. We’re continually updating this section so you can remain informed on everything from business closings to new numbers of those testing positive for the virus. We also are making this news feed free to the general public.

Last, we ask that you and your loved ones stay safe as we collectively go through this challenging time. We will do our part to keep you as up to date as possible with local news from a staff that you can trust. Local news matters, now more than ever, and we work each day, in all that we do, to remain your trusted local news source.