Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler and Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer on Wednesday expressed pride in how communities are coming together in an effort to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Keckler joined Schweitzer on a coronavirus update the health commissioner is hosting on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“I was thinking this morning about how strong Americans are, how they adapt and how they improvise,” Keckler said. “You look and see how, just like in World War II, companies are changing some of the things they make in order to help us get through this horrible situation that we’re in.”

Schweitzer said Seneca County has had five confirmed cases of the coronavirus. An 85-year-old woman who had contracted the virus became the first Seneca County resident Monday to die as a result of contracting the virus.

Along with companies putting out such items such items as ventilators and sterilization equipment, Keckler mentioned that, similarly to how Americans awaited updates from President Franklin Roosevelt during World War II, Ohioans have become accustomed to hearing daily from Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the state health department.

“The governor and Dr. Acton have been such a calming force, especially Dr. Acton,” Keckler said. “She gives such confidence that they have a handle on this.”

In addition to thanking people on the “front line,” such as first responders and medical personnel, Keckler noted that Fostoria has rallied to support the restaurants that have had to close and rely on carryout orders for income, and that people have been making masks to donate to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Schweitzer mentioned financial contributions from the Tiffin Kiwanis Club and the city’s community foundation and members of the Rotary Club taking care of errands for citizens.

She also advised people to extend other gestures of kindness.

“I encourage you to check with your friends by phone or social media,” she said.