A Fostoria man was arrested on a charge of unlawful restraint Tuesday night after an incident at his Broadway Street home.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said Aaron Miller, 27, was arrested after an apparent domestic dispute in the home in which he threatened to use a gun.

A police report said a woman’s screams were heard outside and children were reportedly in the home.

Officers found an air rifle inside after gaining entry, Loreno said. Also, EMS was called in regard to an officer having sustained a cut on a finger during entry, police said.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded.