By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

The visitors may have been few and far between before the doors closed to the outside world, but there were still friends and acquaintances to talk to and visit.

Then, for the safety of everyone, their world got even smaller as they were confined to the wing in which they live.

And now, the aloneness and isolation is settling in ever deeper.

‘They’ are the residents of Good Shepherd Home.

“They miss their families. And then some of them, whatever the dynamics are, whether their family lives out of state, some of them don’t get a lot of visitors. They didn’t used to get a lot of visitors (before the home’s doors closed due to the coronavirus),” Linda Gutierrez, activities director at GSH, said.

While some of the residents are able to visit family via social media, they, and others, still may feel cut off from the world.

To try to ward off the feelings of isolation, Gutierrez said residents are welcome to come out into the hall of their wing, where staff watch carefully to ensure social distancing is practiced at all times.

“But most of the residents prefer to just stay in their rooms,” she said, adding she is doing a lot of one-on-one activities with residents in their rooms, including the home’s flag project.

The flag project has been established by GSH, once the hub of so much community activity, as one means to staying connected to the community.

In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to fly the American flag in solidarity, Gutierrez made up single-sheet coloring pages of the flag and the community has been invited to help residents fill GSH’s windows with the colored pages. The community will find the coloring pages in a blue tote outside the main entrance of the home. When the flag is finished, it should be returned to the tote to be added to the window project.

The home is starting another program in hopes of helping residents, and the community, weather this pandemic a little bit better — and together, but from a safe distance.

“The families are doing what they can to send letters and little care packages, but some of the residents are not getting any,” Gutierrez said.

“A lot of people in the community were calling and asking, ‘What can we do? What can we do to help?’ You know, I hate to ask, but since you’re asking, you can send some care packages,” she said.

And that’s where Community Connections comes in. Community Connections will match community participants with a resident to whom they may connect by sending letters and care packages.

Gutierrez said the care packages could include items such as tissues, a little bag of candy, maybe a word search or crossword puzzles with pencils, photos, coloring books, gel pens, markers, crayons, snacks and playing cards.

“Things like that, because you know, some of them are not getting as much, or some that are used to getting some, they’re not getting anything,” she explained. “And, you know, not everybody’s mobile themselves. Some of these residents’ sons and daughters are like 80 because my residents are like 100!”

To participate in the Community Connections program, contact Gutierrez at 419-937-1801 or by email at lgutierrez@goodshepherdhome.com.