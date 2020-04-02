By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

CAREY — The season of Lent leading up to Easter is about repentance. So just when confession became ever dearer to Catholics, COVID-19 and the required social distancing have upended the sacrament.

Or so it seemed.

The Revs. Tom Merrill and John Bamman, of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, are hearing confession in a drive-through fashion. A yellow sign off Clay Street invites penitents to pull into a driveway and park alongside the driver’s side of a parked car, in which one of the priests sit. A pillowcase draped over the window of the priest’s car protects the penitent’s anonymity. The priest’s window is cracked open about an inch.

“So you can hear — if you listen real carefully — and we have them turn off their engine because it’s a lot easier to hear,” Bamman said.

Cones are arranged to put 5 feet of space between the priest’s and penitent’s cars.

“With the metal and stuff, that’s 6 feet of separation. It’s pretty safe because there’s a glass window between,” he said. “So we just talk through the confession, and once they’re done, they start their car up and they’re off and rolling.”

The drive-through confession is being offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays until Easter.

“The response has been meager. It hasn’t been real strong,” Bamman said. “But there have been some really w-w-wonderful, beautiful confessions so far.”

Occasionally there’s a hitch.

Sometimes the penitent has company in the car, a confessional no-no, and the priest is unaware of the intruder to the sacrament.

“There is a family and they’re all in the same car. And it’s like, you can’t see that it’s a family. So you’re talking to one person and like, ‘Hold on a second, are there other people? You guys gotta get out of the car,’” Bamman said, laughing. “‘This is supposed to be confidential.’”

He laughed more.

“So you kind of kick the other people out of the car,” he said. “It’s a little awkward for the family experience.”

On a personal level, Bamman is philosophical about those situations. “I guess most families know the sins of their brother and sister, anyway,” he said.

“But the sacrament isn’t supposed to work that way. So that’s a little cumbersome so far, but other than that, the response has been really great, just a way to connect with people,” Bamman said.

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have elevated the urgency of confession for some, including those who have not been to confession for a long time, he said.

“I think, in many ways, death is on people’s minds,” he said. “We’re watching death tolls rise with this covid-19 and people are really taking that to heart with the idea of, ‘Am I ready to go if this is my time? I need to make things right with my enemy or with my own interior struggles,’ or ‘If there is something I want to say to the Lord, I just want to be open to that conversation.’”

He said the drive-through confessions have been “very rich.”

People are not just going through the motions and checking off boxes. They are confessing to Bamman and Merrill with open hearts.

“That’s right. They have been away from the sacrament for a long time and here they are,” Bamman said.

Whether it’s an old grudge with a family member or an interior struggle, they want to make things right.

“‘This is my chance. This is my chance to make things right. So if the Lord comes calling and this is my inevitable time to go, I’ll be ready,’” he said.

To Bamman it is understandable.

“In the life of a priest sometimes you’ll be traveling in an airport and a stranger comes up to you” …

Hey, will you hear my confession?

Ahhhhh, we-elll, dahhhh. We don’t really have a bo-o-oth and there’s no screen.

That’s OK. That’s OK. Just hear my confession.

Well, I don’t have my stole.

That’s OK. That’s OK. You don’t need any of the vestments. Just hear my confession.

“And so there you go. Right there in the airport, you’re sitting next to each other and” — he paused and his voice soared to a loftier plane — “i-it happens, and it’s a beautiful, licit, valid expression of a sacrament.”

“We’re just trying to make that happen — given all of the (pandemic) restrictions that we have — to forgive sins, the best we can, to bring them to the Lord,” he said.