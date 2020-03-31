Renee Whitta, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital staff member, accepts donations of handmade masks from a community member. The Fostoria community has shown its support for the hospital by sewing protective masks for staff to wear. Collection of the masks made by community members are from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Entrance 3. To date, over 900 masks have been collected — for which the hospital is very appreciative — but more are needed so collections will continue until further notice. For more information on how to donate, visit promedica.org or https://promedicahealthconnect.org/news-and-community/help-the-shortage-volunteers-needed-to-sew-fabric-face-masks/.
PHOTO PROVIDED