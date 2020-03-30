By DENISE GRANT

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

With most Ohioans now hunkered down due to the threat of COVID-19, there’s still something everyone can do to help insure their communities have needed resources in the future, and it’s as close as the mailbox.

By now, every Ohioan should have received their invitation to be counted in the census of 2020. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the census by phone, computer or mail. The numbers will dictate how federal and state dollars are spent for the next 10 years.

Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler champions the cause.

“The census is very important for us because grant money and different social programs are tied to the census. This affects schools, library and many of the grants we apply for as a community,” he said.

First Call For Help’s Libra Martin and United Way Executive Director Evelyn Marker spearhead a committee designed to help get the message out that Fostoria residents need to fill out and submit their census forms.

But that message is at-risk of getting lost in the din of concern over the pandemic.

The U.S. Constitution requires that a complete count of citizens be made every 10 years. The first census was taken in 1790.

It’s estimated that in 2010, only 78 percent of Hancock County residents participated in the census. That left $50 million in potential state and federal funds “on the table,” according to Muryn; money that could help local communities be better positioned for emergency just like now.

Local governments use the data for public safety and emergency preparedness.

Communities can use the data to drive initiatives, and businesses use the census in decision making.

Nationwide, it’s estimated that about 5 percent of children under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 census. That’s about 1 million children, the highest of any age group, according the Census Bureau.

Children should be counted where they sleep most of the time. In equal shared parenting or other split housing arrangements, count them where they slept on April 1.

Count babies as part of the household, even if they are still in the hospital as of April 1.

The child count is important for government funding meant to assist families, like help with food or medical care.

Census data determines the distribution of about $675 billion in federal funds that support programs for housing, education, transportation, employment, healthcare and public policy.

The data is also used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts and determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Complete redistricting information will be delivered to each of the 50 states in March 2021.

Letters went out in mid-March, and every household should receive a notice to participate in the census. Each letter includes an unique identifier number. One individual can fill out the census for his or her entire household. The deadline for response is April 1.

Expect follow-up reminders in the mail, and eventually a paper questionnaire will be sent. Census Bureau workers will begin visiting homes which have not replied by the end of April.

Federal law prohibits the release of census information that would identify any individual, and the information can only be used to produce statistics.

The Census Bureau will not ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card information, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.

More information is available online at 2020census.gov.