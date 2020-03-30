By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Continually clean door knobs, sink handles, bathroom doorknobs, cupboard knobs, toys, tables, hard-backed chairs, light switches, television remotes and other “touchables.”

Wash the rags, don’t keep reusing them. Empty the trash.

Repeat. Continually.

That’s the advice of Patti Tisci, president of Basol Maintenance Service, for disinfecting your home during this coronavirus outbreak.

Basol is selling to the public a product it uses: “Spryte Neutral pH Disinfectant.” But local stores sell other products that can get the job done, too.

Be a good consumer and read labels, said Ben Smith, owner of A Team Cleaning.

“Because something smells good doesn’t mean it’s the right product,” he said. “My only recommendation is to read the bottle and make sure that you are getting something that is rated to kill known viruses and bacteria.”

COVID-19 will not be listed on any bottle, because the virus is new. But agents that kill SARS, H1N1, etc. will mention it on the bottle.

Most experts say those cleaners should likewise kill COVID-19, Smith said.

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning.

If reusable gloves are used, those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes.

You should wash your hands immediately after gloves are removed, the CDC says.

Some other protection measures for the home, recommended by the CDC:

• Clean electronic tablets, touch screens, keyboards, remote controls and other devices with alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70 percent alcohol. Dry the surface thoroughly.

• When doing laundry, wear disposable gloves. Wash your hands with soap and water as soon as you remove the gloves.

Do not shake dirty laundry.

Launder items according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.

Clean and disinfect clothes hampers.

Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.