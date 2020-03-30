Fostoria businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of the Review Times, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching advertising dollars.

“We know businesses and workers here are hurting; we’re hurting, too,” Jeremy Speer, publisher of the Review Times, said. “But if we can pull together as a community, we can weather this. Here at the Review Times, we want to do everything we can to help everyone get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their story as they rebuild.”

Businesses operating in the Fostoria area market can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at https://www.ogdennews.com/communitygrant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one to two business days.

The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by coronavirus, Speer said, whether or not they are current advertisers of the Review Times. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the Review Times and at www.reviewtimes.com between April 1 and June 30, 2020.

“A community newspaper is only ever as strong as the community it serves,” said Bob Nutting, President of Ogden Newspapers. “As a family-owned business operating for almost 130 years, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with your partners and customers. We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”

Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.