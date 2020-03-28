Pantry Plus of Fostoria, 115 S. Main St., will begin distributing 150 emergency boxes of food to residents age 60 and over on Tuesday after a planned delivery from the West Ohio Food Bank the previous day.

Pantry Plus Executive Director Stacy LaFountaine said a representative of the food bank contacted her Friday to ask if she’d like a shipment, and “I never turn down donations or food,” she said with a laugh.

Members of the Ohio National Guard are expected to deliver the items on Monday morning, she said.

LaFountaine said priority for distribution will be given to eligible residents who are unable to leave their homes to receive a box. All recipients must provide identification.

LaFoundtaine said she did not know the size or contents of the boxes, but she estimated that each would hold about two weeks’ worth of food.

To request a box or for more information, call 419-619-0183.