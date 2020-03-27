PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK
What do dentists do when they can’t help patients? They paint a happy face on the side of their building. Dr. Kinn paints an eye on a happy face while Dr. Sulken supervises in this photo shared Thursday on Facebook of the dentists’ office located at 335 N. Main St. Upon completion, the happy face includes the message, “gotta have faith … and SMILE!” The office of Dr. Timothy Sulken is closed for non-urgent visits under the direction of Governor Mike DeWine. For a dental emergency, call 419-435-6700 and leave a message.