Some readers have asked whether there’s a danger in getting a newspaper delivered to your home or business — and whether the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted that way.

The short answer is, “No.” Neither a newspaper nor the bags in which they are stored inside of are likely sources of transmission, according to the World Health Organization.

“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” the World Health Organization reported.

It has been deemed safe to receive packages, such as newspapers, even from areas that have reported cases of COVID-19, the organization reported.

Jeremy Speer, publisher of the Review Times, issued a statement.

“Safety is No. 1 in terms of getting our newspapers produced and delivered,” Speer said. “We have always taken the utmost care in the development of our processes and how we take care of our production facility. We have gone to extra lengths during the COVID-19 outbreak, further limiting the amount of people who handles the paper and having our employees and independent contractors spread out. We take the safety and well-being of our employees, delivery carriers and our readers seriously.”