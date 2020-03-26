A second Seneca County resident has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 33-year-old female is hospitalized, according to a Wednesday evening press release from Seneca County General Health District. No additional personal information about the Seneca County case will be provided in order to protect personal privacy, the release said. It is unknown at this time how the person acquired the illness

Wednesday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported its first lab-confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A 68-year-old county resident tested positive for the virus, according to a news release on the health department’s website (www.wyandothealth.com). No additional personal information regarding the Wyandot case will be released to protect personal privacy, according to the public health release.

Individual cases have been confirmed in more than half the counties statewide, including Hancock and Wood counties within the Review Times’ circulation area.

“Seneca County Health Commissioner, Beth Schweitzer, is imploring residents to follow the recommendation and orders of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with recommendations from Dr. Amy Acton of the Ohio Department of Health and your local health department,” the Seneca County General Health District press release said.