Governor Mike DeWine’s Stay At Home order to minimize the potential exposure to COVID-19 has reached into ProMedica physician appointments.

“We will make immediate changes to appropriately limit in person office visits,” Angela Brandt, president of ProMedica Physicians Group, wrote in a letter to patients of ProMedica physicians.

“If you have a ProMedica Physician, office staff will call all patients with a currently scheduled office visit to transition those appointments to a telephone visit with your provider. For patients calling for a new appointment, your initial visit will be a scheduled telephone visit,” the letter from Brandt stated, adding many clinical concerns can be addressed over the phone.

“Throughout the telephone visit, if your provider feels it is necessary for you to come to the office for further evaluation, we will schedule an in-office appointment,” the letter states.