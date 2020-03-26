Blanchard Valley Health System is no longer allowing visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to prioritize patient safety.

This policy applies to all health system facilities, including hospitals and outpatient clinics.

An exception of one caregiver per patient for the duration of the hospital stay will be granted for patients in the pediatric and labor and delivery care units. All surgical patients will be required to have one responsible adult support individual present. Inpatient areas and emergency room patients under the care of end-of-life services will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

At Bridge Hospice Care Centers, only four visitors will be allowed per patient per day. No visitors under 10 years of age are permitted. Visitors age 10 to 16 must be accompanied by an adult. They must also be able to comply with wearing protective equipment and are only permitted to stay one hour in each 24-hour period. Other situations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

All approved visitors will be required to submit to a screening upon entry and wear a visitor’s badge while in any BVHS facility.