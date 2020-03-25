Fostoria Police Division is investigating a report of a stabbing.

The police division had received a 911 call at about 12:05 a.m. Monday from a person requesting an ambulance for a male with a deep cut on his hand, according to a police report.

About half an hour later, a person reported a 17-year-old boy at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital was stabbed a couple of times, according to a Tiffin Police Department report.

Detective Brandon Bell of the Fostoria Police Division said multiple people were cut, and one person went to Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to collect a knife, he said.

Bell said he believed all involved were youths and that the incident happened at Jackson Park.

Bell said police officers were trying to decipher details about what happened, and there were mixed stories about the occurrence. They were not calling anyone a “suspect” yet, he said Monday afternoon.

He said police were not releasing what led to the incident.