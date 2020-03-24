A Fostoria man was being held on a robbery charge in the Hancock County Justice Center Monday night following an incident earlier in the day at Findlay’s east side Walmart.

The suspect was identified as Jason Durst, 41, last known address 616 N. Union St., according to Findlay police.

Police were called to Walmart, 2500 Tiffin Ave., at 2:21 p.m. on a report of a robbery. Witnesses stated that a man committed a theft and when he was confronted by a citizen and store security, he pointed to his pocket where he appeared to be holding a gun toward them. He then fled the scene in a vehicle, police reported.

Findlay police contacted the Fostoria Police Division about 2:36 p.m. about a vehicle with suspects from a possible robbery, Fostoria police reported.

Fostoria officers spotted the suspect vehicle entering the city limits. Fostoria police reported that upon seeing the cruiser, Durst jumped out and was apprehended by officers.

The vehicle continued traveling out of the city and was located at 1020 Buckley St. in Jackson Township, police reported

Findlay police reported that no charges have been filed against the male driver of the vehicle, and he was not being held in the county jail.

Fostoria police reported that initial information indicated that a weapon was involved.

“All I can say is, ‘Way to go to my officers.’ They were really heads up on this one,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said.