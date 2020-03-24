Each day more and more groups, organizations, agencies and businesses are closing or changing the way they do business to avoid the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Following is a list of closings, cancellations and other event information received by the Review Times Monday.

Wood County Courthouse Complex remains open. However, access to many County offices and departments is restricted — call before coming. To obtain phone numbers to county offices and departments, access the county website: www.co.wood.oh.us< href=”http://www.co.wood.oh.us>” target=”_blank”>http://www.co.wood.oh.us>. To obtain information by phone, please call (419)354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free).

Wood County Landfill is operating and accepting traffic from commercial haulers and municipalities, however the individual public drop-off is closed at least until April 6.

County Commissioners’ Session – Public session of the Board will occur on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m. Thursday session meetings are canceled at this time. Meetings are open to the public. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Minimal business will be handled in session during the public emergency.

Seneca County General Health Board of Health meetings are postponed until further notice.

First Federal Bank will serve customers at drive up teller windows and through appointments as needed. All drive-thru locations will remain open normal business hours to assist customers. Online Banking, Mobile Banking and ATMs are suggested alternative options.

Holman’s Garage is temporarily closed. Further information is available on Holman’s Facebook page.

Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Service office is closed and are working from home. They can be reached at 419-447-4141 or by e-mail:

John Detwiler: jdetwiler@tiffinchamber.com.

Deb Martorana: dmartorana@tiffinchamber.com.

Brittany Cook: bcook@destinationsenecacounty.org.