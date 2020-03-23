As our society continues to confront coronavirus, we continue to provide the most up-to-date information regarding our communities.

As you are no doubt aware, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

As determined an essential business by the state, we will continue to print a paper Monday through Saturday with our continued goal of providing you the information you need.

Please be patient with our delivery, as we may encounter some challenges at times.

Call our office at 419-435-6641 with questions.

Thank you and be safe.