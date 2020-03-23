Following is a list of closings, cancellations and other event information received by the Review Times Sunday. The public is advised to call ahead before heading out anywhere.

Terra State Community College will be closing its campus, effective immediately, including all classrooms, on-campus labs, student services, computer labs, offices, and conference center. Terra State students and employees will not be able to return to campus and offices will be staffed remotely by employees working from home.

Students with required on-campus labs will receive a temporary incomplete on their grade report and will receive an additional four weeks to complete the lab(s). Students should continue to check their Terra State email and Canvas for further updates.

Wood County Dog Shelter is implementing the following emergency closure protocols effective 8:30 a.m. today.

The dog shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers. Phone calls will be answered during normal Shelter hours.

Appointments may be scheduled for critical services such as releasing dogs to their owners and adopting dogs.

Dog license sales are available online only at https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood.

Adoptable dogs can be viewed online only at www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter.

Unavailable at this time are visiting adoptable dogs, dog park membership and surrendering dogs.

Shelter employees will continue to respond to reported incidents and perform enforcement duties.

For more information, contact the Wood County Dog Shelter by calling, 419-354-9242.

Shelter hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. – noon and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday; 9-noon Saturday; closed Sunday.

Dog Shelter is implementing the following emergency closure protocols effective 8:30 a.m. today.

The dog shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers. Phone calls will be answered during normal Shelter hours.

Appointments may be scheduled for critical services such as releasing dogs to their owners and adopting dogs.

Dog license sales are available online only at https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood.

Adoptable dogs can be viewed online only at www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter.

Unavailable at this time are visiting adoptable dogs, dog park membership and surrendering dogs.

Shelter employees will continue to respond to reported incidents and perform enforcement duties.

For more information, contact the Wood County Dog Shelter by calling, 419-354-9242.

Shelter hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. – noon and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday; 9-noon Saturday; closed Sunday.

Wood County Planning Commission’s April meeting has been canceled. The commission in a news release said it is making decisions on a day-to day-basis utilizing the most current information available. The next scheduled meeting is May 5.

Seneca County Title Department is temporarily closed to the general public until further notice. The Title staff is available to respond to phone inquiries at 419-447-3433, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Seneca County Veterans Service Commission has suspended all transportation services until further notice. The Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has been canceling non-urgent medical appointments and encouraging veterans to partake in the telehealth program during this uncertain time. All veterans should verify the status of their upcoming appointments prior to traveling to the clinic.

Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz has issued a declaration of emergency in the City of Tiffin and ordered all playgrounds in the city of Tiffin are closed to the public until further notice to further limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Other than playgrounds, parks will remain open for activities such as walking, bike riding, rollerblading and other activities where social distancing can be practiced effectively.

OPEN

Seneca County Clerk of Courts – Legal Department will remain open with normal business hours. Appearances in the Legal Department will be limited to only the customer who needs to transact business. Documents (except new cases) can be faxed to 419-443-7919; include a contact phone number. Documents or payments an be sent to the Seneca County Clerk of Courts, 103 E. Market Street, Suite 101, Tiffin, OH 44883. Payments of court costs may also be made by credit or debit card over the phone or on our website at: senecaco.org/clerk/index.php/ For more information, call 419-447-0671.