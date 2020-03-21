TIFFIN — Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer will begin on Monday hosting a regular briefing update on COVID-19 in conjunction with Seneca County, Tiffin and Fostoria government officials and the Seneca County Emergency Services Department.

In an effort to increase communication with the public and to combat misinformation related to the COVID-19 situation, Schweitzer will host a live video conference that can be seen at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Seneca County General Health District and Seneca County Commissioners Facebook pages for the foreseeable future.

Schweitzer will spend the first portion of the conference giving an update on what is occurring locally to fight the pandemic. She will share information from her meetings and conference calls with local, state and federal health officials and will give advice to citizens about what they should be doing to stay healthy and protect the community.

During some of these Facebook Live videos, other community leaders could join Schweitzer to share a brief update from their perspective.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas thanked Schweitzer for committing to increasing communication with the public on an important issue.

“Everyday at 2 p.m., Governor Mike DeWine and (Ohio Department of Health) Director Amy Acton have hosted a briefing to update the public,” he said. “We wanted to follow a similar format to provide local updates and to work against any false information out there. We’ll also invite leaders from other areas of the community to speak about how they are being impacted by this health emergency.”

Media members and county residents are asked to share the video link, which will be archived on Facebook for anyone to view.

Future guests on the show could include local government leaders, safety service personnel or representatives from businesses or nonprofits.

To comply with social distancing and other Center for Disease Control recommendations and requirements, residents are asked not to join Schweitzer in-person for these videos, but to follow along online. Comments will be monitored via Facebook during the video.

County officials also are asking members of the public to submit questions for these segments to County Public Relations Coordinator Jimmy Flint at jflint@senecacountyohio.gov. These questions could be answered in writing or may be featured on a future Facebook Live segment.