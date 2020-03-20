By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Now that just about everything is closed and there’s no where to go, gas prices at the pump have been inching lower.

At least, everywhere except in Fostoria.

“For most of last week, we had gas prices in town that were anywhere from 42 to 66 cents a gallon more than Findlay, and 20 to 30 cents a gallon more than in Tiffin,” Mayor Eric Keckler said Thursday. “And the last one that we found yesterday was $2.19 and the highest one was $2.28 as compared to some of those prices in Findlay that were $1.63.”

Keckler said some Fostoria gas stations have since lowered gas to $1.99, which is still almost 30 cents a gallon more than Findlay and Tiffin.

“It’s not fair. And it’s not fair to our people who live here in town,” he said. “We try to promote shop local as much as you can. And then those folks who own those businesses make us choose to have to go somewhere else to get gas at those prices.”

To remedy the situation, the mayor is filing a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General. The mayor said he reached out Wednesday to representatives from the governor’s office and was given instructions on how to proceed.

“I do have an 800 number that is the consumer protection hotline for the attorney general’s office that folks in the public can call,” he said.

That number is 1-800-282-0515.

In addition, the mayor encouraged residents to go to https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov. Under the photo is a folder marked “File a complaint.”

“And that takes you to the consumer protection or you can send your complaints into the attorney general’s office, but that 800 number was given to me yesterday from the governor’s office, which is the consumer protection hotline,” he said.

The mayor said he wants to remind the community the clerks working the cash register are not responsible for setting the gas prices.

“So don’t take it out on them. Please use this tool (phone number and website) or find someone in the ownership or management piece of that company that owns that particular station. Don’t take it out on (the clerks). It’s not their fault. There is nothing they can do about it. And they’re just in there trying to make a living like everybody else. It’s the owner that’s making those decisions.”

The mayor acknowledged gas prices at Fostoria stations have always been a few cents higher than those in Tiffin and Findlay.

“But now you’re talking 20 to 30 cents in Findlay, even though a couple or more are comparable to Tiffin’s prices. How can Findlay have $1.61 and $1.85 gas when we’re still at $1.99 and in some cases, $2.28 and $2.24?”

In response to the argument that some of the price difference could be a result of the supplier, the mayor balked.

“Even if somebody tried to give you that stuff about, ‘well maybe they have a different supplier’ … Really? Marathon? Marathon has different suppliers than Marathon?” he said, laughing.

Not likely.