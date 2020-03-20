BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn reports that a scam email has been circulating that is not from him.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says that if one hovers over the “from” email address, the item clearly did not originate with him.

The correct email address for the sheriff is mwasylyshyn@co.wood.oh.us.

The sheriff advises that people do not click on the link (http://cdw3.iaaoss.info/) in the scam email.

Wasylyshyn says emails should always be confirmed before clicking on links and people should be certain that their virus protections are current.

He said people who are unsure should call him at 419-354-9008.