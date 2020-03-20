Following is a list of closings, cancellations and other event information received by the Review Times Thursday.

Terra State Community College has decided to suspend all on-campus labs for the remainder of the semester.

The labs already online will not change and students in those labs will finish by the end of the semester. This change is only for those students who have on-campus labs. Students will be contacted by their instructors for more details.Affected students will receive a temporary incomplete on their grade reports and will receive an additional four weeks to complete the labs. The Spring 2020 Dean’s List will not be released until after these students have completed the extra four weeks. Students should continue to check their Terra State email and Canvas for further updates.

Seneca County Museum would be closed to the public until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.County Museum Director Tonia Hoffert is still available by phone at 419-447-5955 during normal office hours at the museum. Those hours are 1-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Great Lakes Community Action Partnership is closing its facilities to the general public in accordance with widespread safety measures to prevent and delay the spread of the coronavirus. GLCAP staff will be available via telephone and email to continue its services to those in need. Information and updates on specific programs is available by calling 1-800-775-9767 and at www.glcap.org. GLCAP will notify the public when facilities reopen.

Wood County government buildings remain open. However, potential visitors are asked to call the office or department that they wish to visit before going to the building and seeking face-to-face contact. To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, access the County website: www.co.wood.oh.us. To obtain information by phone, call (419)354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free).