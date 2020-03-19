Browning Payne of Payne Brothers Greenhouse presented a program on spring bouquets at the recent meeting of the Fostoria Garden Club at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, attended by 26 members and two guests.

Ellie Scifers and Hazel Coppler-Bowles received spring bouquets from Payne’s program.

Scifers, Coppler-Bowles, Phyllis Richard, Marla Holmes and Betty Wohlgamuth received recognition for March birthdays, and a birthday-themed luncheon was provided by the refreshment committee of Linda Perrine, Anita Keckler, Sandy Fiedler and Dorcas Gillett.

Lois Trumpler provided a St. Patrick’s Day-themed flower arrangement for the buffet table and she gave a brief horticultural tip.

Barb Reisbach offered invocation before lunch.

Anyone interested in joining the Fostoria Garden Club should contact President Carol Kinn at 419-435-1718.