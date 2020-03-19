Following is a list of closings, cancellations and other event information received by the Review Times Wednesday.

The offices of Seneca County Auditor, Engineer, Recorder and Treasurer in the RTA building have closed. Many activities still can be conducted via phone, email, fax or postal service. The E-recording of documents was initiated last year, that option is available as well.

A drop-off area has been designated at the Market Street entrance. Taxpayers may deploy the use of the drop-off box for any documents or items that need to be submitted to the appropriate office. The area will be monitored several times a day, but residents should not drop off cash at this entrance.

The Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder and Engineer/Tax Map Office each provide essential functions of the county’s government.

While these offices will not be conducting business face-to-face with the public, we are continuing to perform our respective functions of county government.

Seneca Regional Planning Commission has temporarily closed its office in response to coronavirus until further notice effective today.

All employees will be working during normal business hours from home or other remote locations. All scheduled meetings are canceled, including the commission’s April 1 board meeting.

The commission administers the Seneca County Sewer District for Bascom, Honey Creek, 23/224, New Riegel and Hammer Heinsman. All payments may be made in check, money order, or credit card. Cash will not be accepted. In-person payments should be placed in the black lockbox outside of the office door.

First Baptist Church’s three-day $1 garage sale has been canceled.

All upcoming Small Business Development Center seminars at Terra State Community College are on hold until further notice.

All Ohio State University Extension offices will be closed to the public until further notice. Most Extension-planned activities through April 20 are now postponed, scheduled to be held virtually, or canceled. If you have not already been contacted about an event or activity in which you were scheduled to participate and you have a question, check with your local contact for that event. Questions can be directed to 419-447-9722.

Wood County Museum is closed to the public through April 30.

• Whiskey Tasting with Elliot MacFarlane is moved to 7-9 p.m. Sept. 23. Those registered for the original date will automatically be registered for the new date. If unable to attend, contact the museum to start the cancellation and refund process.

• April 9 Bicentennial Tea moved to June 4. Those registered for the original date will automatically be registered for the new date. If unable to attend, contact Marissa Muniz at marketing@woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967 to start the cancellation and refund process.

• Blacksmith Open Forge Demo and Breakfast, Briefing & Brew: Coffee & Museum Tour (hosted by BG Chamber of Commerce) have been canceled.