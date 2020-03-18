Each day more and more groups, organizations, agencies and businesses are closing or changing the way they do business to avoid the possible spread of the coronavirus.

It’s come to a point that it’s not a matter f what’s closed or canceled so much as what’s open. The public is advised to call ahead before planning to attend any scheduled event.

To that end, following is a list of closings, cancellations and other event information received by the Review Times Tuesday.

Stacy’s Place is in the process of rescheduling events groups had planned there. Most events are being rescheduled for May and thereafter. Call Stacy’s Place at 319-435-6118 for more` information.

Fostoria Coin Club event scheduled March 22 has been canceled.

West Millgrove VFD reverse raffle has been canceled.

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial Chapter Events through April 30 have all been canceled and will be rescheduled after May 1.

Seneca County Veterans Service Commission is suspending all face-to-face interviews. All interviews for VA benefits and financial assistance are being conducted over the phone.

At this time, all remaining Ritz Theatre March events including the March movie series (March 18), Thursday night Ritz bingo (March 19 and 26), Herman’s Hermits Saturday, Thomas Pandalfi (March 27) and Friends of the Bob & Tom Show Comedy Tour (March 28) have been postponed or canceled. As this fluid situation develops over the next several weeks, The Ritz Theatre will make decisions on future events as appropriately as possible. For updates and additional information contact The Ritz Theatre Box Office.

Terra State Community College is postponing its spring 2020 commencement ceremony until further notice, limiting on-campus gatherings to 10 people or fewer and decreasing hours of operation.

Students are currently on their week of extended spring break and will take the remainder of their courses online with a few exceptions. Students are encouraged to check their Terra State email and contact their instructors for more information.

While Terra State remains open, beginning today, hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for all campus offices. The college will be closed on Fridays to allow for deeper cleaning across campus.

Heidelberg University will be closed as of March 22 for the remainder of the spring semester. On campus, all events for the remainder of the semester are canceled or postponed including graduation ceremonies. All facilities are closed, including recreation and athletic facilities such as Saurwein Health & Wellness Center, the track at Hoernemann Stadium and Seiberling Gymnasium.