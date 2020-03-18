Fostoria City Schools has closed the doors to the junior/senior high school and teachers have been sent home.

In a social media post Tuesday, the district announced the closure.

“The last week has brought many challenges and raised even more questions. Our school district has been working hard to answer as many of these questions as we can, while we develop a plan that will support our students and families to the best of our abilities,” the post stated.

Fostoria City School District closed its doors to students Friday after Gov. Mike DeWine announced all public schools would be taking a mandatory three-week spring break. Teachers sent home school work to be completed during the break.

“In order to aide our students as much as possible while we attempt to provide instruction using distance learning methods, all staff members at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School will be holding “office hours” using GMeet every day, Monday – Friday. Each staff member will be available for at least two hours between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day,” the post reads. It lists the office hours for each teacher and goes on to explain teachers will send links via email and post them in Google classroom.

“This is an experimental process and we may experience issues along the way, but we are confident that through a collaborative partnership between our staff and families, this will prove to be extremely beneficial to our efforts to provide assistance in our students learning,” the post states.

As for graduation, the post states no decisions have been made regarding changes to graduation requirements.

The post also includes how the school will proceed with students under disciplinary action, how to apply for unemployment benefits if the coronavirus prevents work or a loss of productivity and how meals are being distributed Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the elementary school and at the bus garage on the east side of Fostoria.

“At the start of this year we emphasized the importance of being Stronger TOGETHER! While we may not be able to be together in physical proximity, we CAN be together in spirit and through an aligned focus on what is most important, which is the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community! We will only be an email, GMeet, or Facebook message away if you need help of any kind.”