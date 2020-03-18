TIFFIN — The judges and the clerk of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court are continuing to hear essential cases and are issuing decisions without interruption despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

The judges have taken steps to lessen some of the risks posed by normal courthouse activities.

The judges and the clerk have encouraged staff members and courthouse visitors to practice social distancing, which means keeping several feet away, preferable a distance of six feet, from other persons in public.

County employees who clean the public and staff-only areas of the courthouse are also working every day to keep tables, door handles, and other surfaces sanitized to reduce the possible transmission of any viruses. Also, all courthouse restrooms contain ample supplies of soap for the frequent handwashing that can lessen the likelihood that viruses will spread.

Much court business can be conducted online or by telephone. For example, documents can be filed through the clerk of court’s office by fax (419-443-7919). The webpage for the clerk of court is www.senecaco.org/clerk/index.php.

Status conferences and pre-trials will be conducted by telephone. The courts are contacting the parties in advance for any hearings that are hoped to be conducted by telephone rather than in person.

At this time, all previously scheduled weddings will not be performed by Judge Michael P. Kelbley; staff members are attempting to contact wedding parties. The judge’s office should be contacted with questions.

The coronvirus situation continues to evolve rapidly, and citizens’ flexibility and assistance are being sought.

At this time, only parties and their respective attorneys may be in attendance at any scheduled hearings.