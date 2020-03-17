By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

It’s been said that one’s reaction to adversity reveals his or her true character.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang said at Monday night’s meeting of the Fostoria Board of Education that the people working in every department of Fostoria City Schools have hit a home run in doing their part to combat the spread of the coronavirus that has gripped the world.

“It’s been a busy, busy last few days, but I feel good about where we are. I cannot say enough about the way the staff has pulled together to pull this off. … Everyone has really stepped up and I can’t say enough about that. But I think that’s what we all know makes this a special place, and we’ll figure this out.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s decree last week that all K-12 schools will be on a hiatus of at least three weeks beginning Monday made districts scramble to get plans in place in all regards of the educational process.

While many things came together quickly, such as teachers preparing assignments to be completed over the next three weeks, the situation remains in flux, Sprang said.

“(The ‘spring break’) will very likely be extended, based on everything I’m hearing from the news conferences and things like that,” Sprang said. “It’s not looking good for us right now, so we’re going to work on how to add to that, pick-up/drop-off, those types of things.”

He said that while older students and teachers can work on curriculum issues online, “(for elementary students) we’re working on how we want to go through the collection process. Obviously, we don’t want to be bringing contaminated work in and have people pick it up.

“We’re just letting the dust settle a little bit here to be able to get things. We definitely don’t want the staff to be behind with three weeks of work if we come back.”

Sprang said that while the circumstances are unprecedented, the educational mission is the same.

“I think it’s important to remind our families that this work does count,” he said. “We are continuing on. We’re doing school, so these are still grades where schoolwork is important and significant.”

He complimented the teachers for putting together lessons with some outside-the-box measures, and he said plans for “office hours” are in the works to enhance communication between students, teachers and parents.

The food service staff on Monday began supplying students who qualify for free meals with lunch for that day and breakfast for the next. Sprang said that while 68 percent of Fostoria students qualify for free meals, about 20 percent of the enrollment signed up for assistance during the imposed time off.

He said students on Thursday will be supplied with food to last through the weekend before the distribution moves to a Monday-and-Thursday structure to limit virus-exposure possibilities.

Sprang said that while fewer than the expected number of parents and students stopped by one of two locations to receive food on Monday, “I think that number’s going to continue to grow as the days and the weeks continue.”

The superintendent said intense cleaning of the schools began Monday and will continue. Planning will also continue as time goes on, and he said while some events may be rescheduled or changed, priority will be given to those involving seniors because “there are so many opportunities that they get one shot at.”

One of those is a commencement exercise.

“Maybe we’re having graduation July 4, but we’re going to have a graduation ceremony,” Sprang said. “When that’s going to be, I don’t know. But we’re having graduation.”

Among motions the board approved Monday night were those to:

• Accept a donation from the Fostoria Rotary Club to the junior/senior high school musical program;

• Authorize the treasurer to advertise for bids of loose furnishings for the new administrative offices;

• Accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor as submitted;

• Approve a two-year, limited 225-day secretary contract with Chelsea Lambright, effective April 30, 2020 and April 29, 2022;

• Approve the junior/senior high summer-school program for June 2 through July 2, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• Approve the junior/senior course selection guide for 2020-21 as presented;

• Approve the 2020-21 College Credit Plus agreement between Fostoria City Schools and Tiffin University;

• Approve students to attend the national DECA competition in Nashville, Tennessee, April 28 through May 3, depending on the results of state competition in March;

• Approve the 2020-21 school calendar, with classes beginning Sept. 1, 2020 and concluding May 28, 2021.

Also approved were:

• Retirements of Mary K. Reinhart and Steven Troike, classified paraprofessionals, effective June 1;

• Resignation of Jennifer Patterson, classified paraprofessional; effective June 1;

• Employment of Jennifer Patterson, classified fiscal secretary/receptionist, and Alexandra Stultz, classified food service; Brenda Bateson, classified substitute food service;

• Summer school certified employment of Mike Amlin, Amy Baxter, Brad Bowser, Jeri Brubaker, Pam Burrow, Cheryl Chaffee, Kim Fant-Cousin, Justin Depinet, Chelsea Garner, Marlene Gillig, Mike Headley, Emily Loyd, Brian Shaver, Gabe Sierra, Amy Stultz and Shannon Woodward;

• Supplemental employment of Chelsea Garner, head volleyball coach; and Michele Wolf, assistant musical director;

• Employment agreements with Chelsea Hutchins and Jordan Robinson, junior high track coaches; and Zach Leonard, assistant baseball coach.