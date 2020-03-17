SCOTT COTTOS / the Review Tim
Alex Stultz, a member of Fostoria City Schools’ food service staff, gives bags of lunch and breakfast foods to Loren Willey for his two children on Monday at Fostoria Elementary School. Distribution of free meals to the parents and guardians of qualifying students began Monday at the elementary school and at the bus garage on the east side of the city. The distribution will continue five days a week through the “spring break” imposed by Gov. Mike DeWine due to the ongoing coronavirus scare. Each breakfast bag includes a cereal bar, a juice box and fruit, with each lunch bag including a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, snack food and a juice box.