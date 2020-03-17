One by one Monday, meetings, programs, businesses and groups canceled plans and closed doors to the public in an effort to stop the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. Below is a list of many of those closing. The public is advised to call before heading out to attend any scheduled events or activities.

City Council

Tonight’s Fostoria City Council meeting has been canceled in following with the governor’s directives to avoid group gatherings.

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library

As of today, March 17 Kaubisch Library will be closed to the public until further notice in order to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 by adhering to “social distancing.” More details will be published in Wedneday’s edition of the Review Times.

Geary Family YMCA

Geary Family YMCA closed for all activities other than child care at 3 p.m. on Monday until at least April 3.

Executive Director Tim Yenrick said the decision was made Sunday after conversations with members of the YMCA’s board of director.

“I think they understand, but they’re disappointed,” Yenrick said of the reaction of members on Monday. Yenrick said that child care would continue at least until/if/or/when Gov. Mike DeWine orders the closure of child care statewide.

Yenrick said the situation at the YMCA would be re-evaluated for potential re-opening on April 3.

No Mass

Catholic Bishops of Ohio announced Monday to suspend temporarily all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies, at least through the celebrations of Holy Week and Easter in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Restricted court

Seneca County Courts will remain open only for essential hearings.

Non-essential hearings will be rescheduled at a later date.

All parties should contact their attorney and the appropriate court to determine if their case is going forward or is being continued.

No one will be summoned as jurors for the next 30 days. All current jury trials are postponed.

The Office of Court Services, which includes Probation, Diversion, Community Service and Administration will be closed. Call thencourt for more information.

First Presbyterian Church 201 W. Fremont St., has canceled all activities through the end of March, to be re-evaluated at that time.

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital’s ‘Eat Right Bite by Bite’ for National Nutrition Month scheduled March 31 has been cancelled.

Wood County Museum is closed to the public through Thursday, April 30.

Toledo Symphony Woodwind Quartet scheduled for March 24 at St. Francis Home chapel has been postponed until fall.

Seneca Regional Planning Commission will be limiting public access until further notice. In-person meetings are by appointment only. Questions can be directed to 419-443-7936.