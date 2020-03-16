To our Review Times valued customers,

As our communities continue to feel the increased impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), we feel it’s important to share with you what we are doing to help keep people safe and healthy.

At the Review Times, we strive to take great care of the people in the communities we serve. We care deeply about the health and well-being of our subscribers, advertisers, employees and the community at large.

As part of our protocol, our facilities have increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures to maintain a healthy work environment for our guests and employees. We’ve instructed anyone not feeling well to stay home as to not pass any potential virus they may have.

Many of our employees come into direct contact with the public. We have asked our reporters to work remotely if possible and both reporters and advertising representatives to utilize digital communication and phones to communicate as much as possible. While our offices remain open to the public, we also ask our customers to consider if they can first call to handle their business with us. Classified ads can all be placed by phone by calling our office (419-435-6641) and payments for advertising or subscriptions can be mailed or be paid over the phone.

Many activities we cover on a regular basis have been postponed or canceled, and promotion of these same activities has decreased. Due to this, local coverage and page count may change until all the activities that make our communities special resume. We are diligently covering all local angles of the coronavirus and will continue to have state and national coverage as well.

We appreciate everyone’s patience through this time, and as the community’s newspaper, we are all in this together.