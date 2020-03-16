The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has learned of a potential scam targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid, a news release states.

Some recipients have received fraudulent calls claiming their benefits are ending and requesting personal information such as their Social Security number.

These calls are not generated by the state of Ohio or any of its agencies.

Individuals who have received these calls are encouraged to report them to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1-800-282-0515 or https://ohioprotects.org.

The news release reminds the public official communications regarding Ohio SNAP and/or Medicaid benefits originate from either (844) 640-6446 (phone calls) or (614) 350-2711 (text messages).