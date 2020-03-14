By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Fostoria City Schools may have closed its doors Friday for the state-mandated, three-week spring break, but students are not going to go hungry.

The district will be providing free meals for students Monday-Friday from two sites in town — Fostoria Elementary School and the school bus garage at 402 E. Fremont St. The district explained the process on social media for the food pick-up.

• Meals are available Monday through Friday and will start this Monday.

• Meals are for students 18 and under.

• The meals will include a sack lunch and breakfast for the next day.

• Pickup times will be between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at both locations.

• A student must be in the vehicle when meals are picked up for verification purposes.

The district is asking parents to utilize the following link to select a location as well as identifying how many students will need a meal provided: https://forms.gle/5xr5gu9QgZqcjEs58.

Students were on a two-hour delay Friday to give school staff the opportunity to prepare for the closure. They were sent home with activities, supplies, and materials.

“This work will get them started, if not completely supplied with materials to get through the closure,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said.

“It is important to note that these activities will contribute to your student’s overall grade for the grading period. The goal with the instruction that will be coming home is to review already introduced concepts, spend time on units or activities that a deeper understanding of skills could be acquired, and then to potentially introduce some new skills. With the new skills, this information will be primarily used as a pre-assessment for when we are able to return to regular class activities.

“I stress again that it is very important for your child to complete this work,[ Sprang said in the social media post.

The post explained if there are more materials that need to be distributed over the coming weeks, that will be communicated and scheduled times for pick up will be announced.

“In other district information, I want to share that all activities, events are postponed until further notice. This is an ever-changing situation and we will be providing updates on an as-needed basis over the weekend,” Sprang said. “We will continue to utilize our all call system as well as the district website and social media platforms.”

While students are gone, cleaning of the buildings is going to happen.

“We are basically going to do a summer clean now,” Sprang said. “Then as we approach the time of reopening we will completely shut down our buildings so we can be closed long enough for any surface contamination to die off. They are saying the virus can live on a hard surface for up to four days.”

lindawoodland@reviewtimes.com