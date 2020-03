Kaubisch Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the Fruth Room.

Purpose of the meeting is to discuss how the library will proceed in regards to the coronavirus.

Following is a list of groups that normally meet at the library, but will not be meeting there next week:

• Wesley Church finance group

• Fostoria Lineage Research Society

• Fostoria Forward

• Alpha Delta Kappa

• BCA

• 2020Census group

• School study/tutoring sessions

• Fostoria/Bascom meeting