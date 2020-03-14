• The Fostoria Athletic Boosters All-Star Basketball Games scheduled for Sunday were canceled.

• The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board has canceled its Wednesday committee meeting and its March 26 board meeting.

• The United Auto Workers Local 533 retirees meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

• The Seneca County Lions Clubs’ Super Raffle to benefit Seneca County Project Lifesaver has been postponed to Aug. 22.

• Hancock Historical Museum will be closed to the public through April 7, at which time the staff and Board will reassess the evolving situation.

• Wesley United Methodist Church has canceled all events beginning today through March 28.

• Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is immediately suspending shows and activities through at least April 5. MCPA says the most up-to-date information will be posted on its website, mcpa.org, and Facebook and Instagram pages as it becomes available.

• Herman’s Hermits’ March 21 performance at the Ritz Theatre in Tiffin has been postponed and will be reschedule with a new date. Any tickets held for the event will be valid for the new date. All other events fewer than 100 people, including auditions for “The Robber Bridegroom” on Sunday and Monday and the March Movie Series date on Wednesday, are still on the schedule. The theatre said it will make decisions on future events “as appropriately as possible.” For updates and additional information, contact the Ritz Theatre box office at 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.

• Inmate visitation at the Seneca County Jail has been suspended until further notice. The county sheriff’s office is looking to be able to provide additional phone time to inmates at no cost until visitations are restored.