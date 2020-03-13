By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

TIFFIN — An engine and 11 cargo cars directly behind it derailed near the Wall Street crossing early Thursday morning.

About 1:30 a.m., a person reported a train was stopped at North Monroe Street, had been dragging wheels since Fostoria and was throwing sparks, according to a Tiffin Police Department report.

Chief Fred Stevens of Tiffin Police Department said the train was traveling from Fostoria to the east and was traveling well under 50 mph.

Chief Kevin Veletean of Tiffin Fire Rescue Division said crew members didn’t claim any injuries, and the locomotive they were on was not involved in the derailment.

Stevens said the cause still was under investigation Thursday afternoon and most likely was mechanical.

Police officers didn’t see anything suspicious, he said.

Stevens said the 11 CSX cars that derailed all were carrying general commodity.

There was no hazardous material, he said.

Veletean said Wall and Nelson streets were blocked by the train Thursday morning.

North Monroe Street originally was blocked. It was not blocked by a train, but the train was close enough to trigger the gates, he said.

Hudson Street between North Sandusky and North Monroe streets was closed.

Stevens said Thursday afternoon that officials were hoping to get the rail open Thursday, while general cleanup would take longer.

Tiffin Fire Rescue Division, Tiffin Police Department, Tiffin’s Public Works Department and Seneca County Emergency Management Agency assisted.