By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Residents who have business to handle with city government are being asked to stay away from Fostoria’s municipal building if at all possible for the foreseeable future as the country grapples with the coronavirus and its effects.

“Essentially, what we are going to do here at the municipal building is limit foot traffic,” Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said Thursday. “So, we would encourage the residents, if you can have your questions answered by phone, please do that.”

The limitations are being implemented in accordance with the recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, a public notice issued by the city says.

Said Mayor Eric Keckler: “Information’s coming in hourly, and with all kinds of closures and suggestions of protecting our citizens and, certainly, the people who work here in this building, we just felt this would be a good measure to try to just continue this whole public-safety idea of limiting exposure to this virus.”

Any in-person meetings will be conducted by appointment only, according to the notice.

Utility payments should be made by mail or by dropping them off in the lock box located on the side of the Fostoria Police Division doors. Citizens having questions related to water or sewer billing should call 419-435-2486.

All income-tax forms and payments are accepted by mail. Those with questions or wishing to make an appointment should call 419-435-6449.

To reach the zoning department, call 419-435-9775. The cemetery department can be reached at 419-435-3113.

• For information about Fostoria Municipal Court cases, call 419-435-8139.

Emergency calls to the police or fire division should be made to 911. Otherwise, the police division can be reached at 419-435-8573 and the fire division can be contacted at 419-435-3206.

All other inquiries should be directed to the mayor’s office at 419-435-8282.

The only doors for entry and exit are those at the police division, facing Tiffin Street.

Hellman said anyone feeling as though they may have symptoms of the virus — fever, cough and shortness of breath — should call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-427-5634.

Emergency and public service announcements pertaining to the city can be received by phone through the Wireless Emergency Notification System. Registration to receive the updates can be done by visiting website www.fostoriaohio.gov.